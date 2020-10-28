South Africa: Bongani Bongo Charged - a Second Time Around

analysis

Former Cabinet minister is set to appear in court on fraud and corruption charges in connection with almost R124-million worth of land deals in Mpumalanga.

Not long after he chaired a meeting of the home affairs committee in Parliament, news broke that a warrant of arrest had been issued for Bongani Bongo's arrest related to his work as a Mpumalanga official eight years ago. Bongo, who was charged with bribery in a separate case in 2019, is still serving as a Member of Parliament and committee chair.

The report of Bongo's warrant of arrest on Tuesday had the same ring to it as the incorrect report earlier in October about the imminent arrest of ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, but the Hawks have confirmed the story even though they didn't name Bongo (suspects in a case aren't named before appearing in court except if it is in the public interest to name them, for example if they are public representatives).

In a statement on Tuesday, the Hawks said "11 suspects are expected to be arrested for alleged fraud and corruption in connection with dubious land deals amounting to almost R124-million".

The charge dates back more than eight years, to February 2012,...