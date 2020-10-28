South Africa: One of SA's Major Challenges From the Covid-19 Crisis Is the Fall in Tax Revenue

opinion

With companies shut, workers at home and consumers not spending, tax collections from income tax and VAT have plummeted. In the emergency budget, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said he was expecting to miss the tax target for this year by over R300-billion, about 21% of the total budgeted for collection. We will get an update this week on 28 October, 2020 in the medium-term budget on how tax collection has trended since.

The tax revenue collapse emphasises how important a healthy economy is for government revenues. There is no substitute for a profitable and growing private sector. There are over two million companies registered for income tax in South Africa, over 550,000 of which pay PAYE on behalf of employees and over 800,000 of which collect VAT on behalf of government. The health of companies is fundamental to the health of national revenue.

The Covid-19 crisis and the 21% fall in revenue is exceptional, but there had already been a negative trend before it. Indeed, taxes on income and profits were R42-billion below target the year before (2019/20) and R13-billion below target the year before that. These revenue shortfalls show that companies and employees are earning less than government had...