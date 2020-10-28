South Africa: Testing Times - Matric Exams Kick Off, but Covid-19 May Have Spawned Another Lost Generation

27 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Michael Le Cordeur

Next week, more than a million matrics will start the most important examinations of their lives. But perhaps the school closure in August was one week too many. Many pupils did not return to school. Those who do not complete matric will find it hard to get work, adding to our country's growing and alarmingly high youth unemployment rate. Covid-19 has created another lost generation in South Africa.

I start today with congratulations: Viyuonnefer von Willingh, from the picturesque town of Kylemore, is the first female principal of Klapmuts Primary. I am extremely proud of my former student.

Finally, the matric examination is here. What looked impossible six months ago is now a reality, thanks to the hard work of teachers all over the country.

On 4 August I wrote: "The next few weeks are going to require hard work and sacrifice by teachers. But I don't doubt that they will rise to the challenge." And they did.

Prophets of doom predicting the end of the academic year did not keep in mind that most teachers still consider their task to be a calling, and execute it with passion.

Many institutions and individuals showed up to help: some made masks...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

