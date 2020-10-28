Nigeria: Flood Overruns Okpokunou, 5 Other Delta Communities

28 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emma Amaize

Flood has submerged Okpokunou Urban, over five other communities and satellite villages at Seimbiri Kingdom, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State.

The traditional ruler of Seimbiri Kingdom, HM Charles Ayemi-Botu, who raised the alarm, told Vanguard: "It is a very devastating and deplorable perennial flood disaster that displaces the inhabitants of Okpokunou urban community and the affected people are evacuated to makeshift Internally Displaced Persons, IDP camps for temporary settlement.

The same is applicable to over five communities and satellite villages in my kingdom."

"I urgently appeal to both Federal and Delta state governments, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Delta State Emergency Relief Agency, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Shell Petroleum Nigeria Company, SPDC, National Agip Oil Company, NAOC, to provide relief materials to the affected communities without delay," he said.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.