Cameroon: South West - False Alert Sweeps Through Buea, Limbe

28 October 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Calm has returned after a social media alarm fooled parents, pupils and students to empty some schools before midday yesterday.

Rumours hit Buea, capital of the South West Region, yesterday (27 October, 2020), and its environs with parents rushing back to school to collect their children. The situation came to a head by 9.30 am when a social media alert came through alarming that there was shooting in one school in Muea, a peripheral agglomeration of Buea.

On noticing the situation, the Divisional Officer of Buea, Abba Abduraman, went out to instruct the various School Heads and Principals to keep their pupils and students within the campuses and not allow parents to invade the school grounds to collect their progenies.

Abba Abduraman told Cameroon Tribune yesterday near 11 am that no shooting ever happened in his jurisdiction and not even in Muea. He said it was just a continuation of the propaganda on social media to scare school attendance as known before. "I encourage parents to take their children back to school because we have stepped up security around schools, in the quarters and in the streets to protect good citizens from any attacks", Abduraman explained. He added that no parent should keep their child at home assuring that nothing would happen to any school in Buea this time around.

Meanwhile, Cameroon Tribune took a ride down town and observed many parents had collected their children and rushed back home. The streets appeared empty at many points and Molyko, the hustle and bustle of Buea, was very quiet. However, many schools still had their pupils or students within their campuses with their gates closed to the crowds by their entrance.

In Limbe, headquarters of Fako Division, which is some 30 Kilometres from Buea, the same scenario happened. Pictures of pupils and students fleeing from schools and invading the streets were flaunted on social media. Many parents, however, recollecting that it was a coax, promised to take back their children to school the next day (today).

All of these happened as the convoy of three Members of Government passed through Buea to Kumba some 70 Kilometres away to sort out last Saturday's assassination of students in Mother Francisca Bilingual Academy Fiango in Kumba. The Ministers included that of Secondary Education, Basic Education and Territorial Administration. They were accompanied to the Meme Divisional headquarters, Kumba, by South West Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai.

