Ghana: Dr Ibrahim Awal Donates to Yaa-Naa, Others for Damba Festival

Yendi — Business Development Minister, Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Awal has donated quantities of assorted food items to the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari, and three other Paramount chiefs for the celebration of Damba festival.

The minister also presented undisclosed amount of money to the Yaa-Naa in support of a peaceful and smooth celebration of the Damba.

Dr Awal made the presentation yesterday at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.

He said the donation was part of the government's effort to support the Yaa-Naa to celebrate Damba.

Dr Awal briefing the media shortly after presentation reiterated government's determination to promote lasting peace in Dagbon in particular and the entire north part of the country as a whole.

The minister maintained that the government was poised and ready to sustain the peace and unity in the area and measures were being rolled out to build the capacity of youth.

Dr Awal, therefore, entreated all and sundry in the Dagbon kingdom to rally behind the Yaa-Naa to promote and sustain the peaceful environment.

He stated there was no way the region could develop without peace, hence the urgent need for all to help champion the developmental agenda.

Dr Awal pledged to work assiduously to woo businesses to invest in the area.

He stated that the endemic poverty of the area would be a thing of the past should the residents stand firm for peace.

Dr Awal explained that Damba festival was a unique opportunity for the Dagbon traditional authority to canvass for investors.

Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari commended the government for it continued support to the kingdom, saying "We are grateful to government for this and many other supports offered."

Yaa-Naa promised to explore every available means to accelerate the development of Dagbon.