Ghana: NPP, NDC Clash At James Town ... 2 Suspects Grabbed

28 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Two people were yesterday arrested in connection with the clash between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) at James Town in Accra, last Sunday.

The suspects (names withheld for security reasons), are in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, who disclosed these to Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday, assured that the police would protect the citizenry and properties in the country.

Supporters of the NPP and NDC last Saturday, attacked each other at James Town in the Odododiodoo constituency, leaving a number of them injured.

The incident occurred on the Atta Mills highway at a junction called "One way" on Sunday morning.

Videos, which emerged on social media about the clash showed supporters in attires of NDC and NPP and other party paraphernalia, throwing stones, bottles and other items at each other on the street.

The immediate cause of the incident is yet to be known, but police source said both parties had filed complaints following the incident on Sunday morning.

The Odododiodoo constituency has been identified by the Ghana Police Service as one of the hotspot zones, prone to electoral violence in the Greater Accra Region, ahead of the December 7,2020 elections.

In a recent assessment, the police identified 50 flashpoints in the constituency, making it one of the two highest hotspot constituencies in Greater Accra Region aside the Ayawaso Central.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.