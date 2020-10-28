Ghana: NPP, NDC Clash At James Town ... 2 Suspects Grabbed

Two people were yesterday arrested in connection with the clash between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) at James Town in Accra, last Sunday.

The suspects (names withheld for security reasons), are in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, who disclosed these to Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday, assured that the police would protect the citizenry and properties in the country.

Supporters of the NPP and NDC last Saturday, attacked each other at James Town in the Odododiodoo constituency, leaving a number of them injured.

The incident occurred on the Atta Mills highway at a junction called "One way" on Sunday morning.

Videos, which emerged on social media about the clash showed supporters in attires of NDC and NPP and other party paraphernalia, throwing stones, bottles and other items at each other on the street.

The immediate cause of the incident is yet to be known, but police source said both parties had filed complaints following the incident on Sunday morning.

The Odododiodoo constituency has been identified by the Ghana Police Service as one of the hotspot zones, prone to electoral violence in the Greater Accra Region, ahead of the December 7,2020 elections.

In a recent assessment, the police identified 50 flashpoints in the constituency, making it one of the two highest hotspot constituencies in Greater Accra Region aside the Ayawaso Central.