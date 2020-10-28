Nigeria: Kano to Improve Revenue From Dry Port, Special Economic Zone Projects

28 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Godfrey Bivbere

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that the state intends to attract cargo from neighbouring countries as well as grow its Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, through the development of Inland Dry Port, IDP, and the Special Economic Zone, SEZ, in the state.

The governor disclosed this in Lagos when he led a team from the state to visit the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, Hassan Bello, over the planned development of Dala Inland Dry Port, DIDP and the SEZ.

Ganduje said that the state government "appreciates the importance of the IDP to the economy of the state and also its importance to both neighbouring states in Nigeria and our landlocked neighbouring countries such as Niger Republic, Chad, Northern Cameroon and the rest of Sahel Africa up to Mauritania."

To ensure that the project becomes a reality, the governor said that the state have provided the 200 hectres of virgin land free of encumbrances required for the two integrated projects.

"We also provided critical infrastructure required for the project, amongst which are; construction of standard dual carriage access road to the project site, provision of power and water to the site as well as other essential support of propagating the project and promoting it both for marketing and obtaining support from appropriate government agencies," he stated.

In his welcome address, Bello had commended the Kano state government for spending about N2.4 billion on access road, water, electricity supply, perimeter fencing and others to drive the development of the facility.

He explained that the Council is working hard at ensuring that every new port in the country should be modern, stressing that NSC is not expecting any less from the Kano project.

He pointed out that the Kano IDP, at completion, will have the capacity to handle about 20,000 metric tonnes which is expected to increase to 50,000 and 80,000 in three and five years time.

Bello also disclosed that a Task Team comprising Federal Ministry of Transport, NSC, a representative of the Kano state government and DIDP to ensure the actualisation of the project has been set up.

Similarly, Managing Director of DIDP, Ahmed Rabiu, said that his company is determined to bring the project to fruition as a result of the economic benefit to the country and the state.

He commended the state governor and the Shippers' Council boss for their efforts so far to ensure that work on the project is progressing.

