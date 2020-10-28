Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Talks Tough Over Ethnic Clash, Rampaging Hoodlums

27 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following ethnic clash in Fagba-Iju- Ishaga area as well as series of attacks by rampaging hoodlums, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Tuesday, read a riot act to the troublemakers, urging them to be law-abiding and peaceful or face the full wrath of the law.

Governor Sanwo-Olu handed down the warning during a visit to Fagba in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area to assess the level of destruction of property caused by last week's ethnic clash between Yoruba and Hausa community in the area.

Sanwo-Olu said the state government would be hard and very decisive on miscreants if they refuse to turn a new leaf.

The governor, who was accompanied by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Folasade Jaji; Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, and Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, assured residents of Fagba who were affected by the ethnic clashes that Lagos State Government would assist to alleviate their pains.

According to Sanwo-Olu: "The level of destruction that I have seen here is colossal; it is unfortunate. Enumeration would start immediately by the two local governments.

"The council chairmen and all the community leaders will come together and come up with a list of those whose property have been destroyed.

"The security operatives are here. They can hear everything. We are using this opportunity to give notices to all the miscreants in the neighbourhood and that is why I am looking at you.

"If you know that you are not doing any work and that you are one of the people that have caused this trouble, we are giving you the final notice, because we are coming to clear this whole place.

"We will make sure that you do not disturb or harass the peace-loving people that we have in this neighbourhood. We have Hausa community, Igbo community and Yoruba community and they are living well.

"You need to look for what to do; we will not allow you to come and tarnish the image and the peace that we have in Fagba and in Lagos State as a whole."

Speaking earlier, Chairman of Ifako-Ijaiye council, Oloruntoba Oke, and his Ojokoro counterpart, Hammed Tijani, as well as leaders of the Yoruba and Hausa communities, appealed to Sanwo-Olu to assist them in ensuring that Fagba area is rid off of miscreants, who according to them are the architects of several violence and disturbances in the area.

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.