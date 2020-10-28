Nigeria: Covid-19 Palliatives - I Forgive My Accusers - Minister

28 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Faruk, says she has forgiven those who accused her of hiding COVID-19 palliatives meant for the poor.

She stated this while fielding questions from journalists in Gusau on Monday in Gusau.

"I am aware many people have made various spurious allegations and accusations against my person and my ministry over the way we distributed Federal Government palliatives to cushion the effect of COVID-19.

"I have always said I am carrying out my duties and responsibilities to the best of my ability and with fairness to all parts of the country.

"Now that they have realized their mistakes, l will only pray to God to forgive us all," she maintained.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister had earlier paid homage to the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, where the monarch appealed to the federal government to take second look at the security situation in the state.

"The federal government should support the state in opening more access roads to expose the hideouts of criminal elements and give security operatives easier access to counter all terrorists.

"We should also be considered for more federal appointments because currently, we only have one federal permanent secretary.

"I want to assure you that we will continue to support all federal government programmes geared towards improving the wellbeing of the people," the emir said.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.