Kenya: Rapper Khaligraph Jones Fails to Bring Home BET Award

Wachira Mwangi/Nairobi News
Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones performs during the NRGWave Festival in Mombasa on December 29, 2019 at Mombasa Sports Club.
28 October 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

Rapper Khaligraph Jones on Tuesday fell short of bagging the coveted BET Award after losing out to British rapper, singer and songwriter Stormzy in the Best International Flow Hip Hop category.

Khaligraph, real name Brian Robert Ouko, was nominated in the category alongside former United Kingdom's Grime sensation.

However, he failed to bring the award home after losing to the 27-year-old Stormzy, real name Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, during the 15th annual BET Hip Hop Awards.

The category also had Meryl (France), Kaaris (France), Nasty C (South Africa), Ms Banks (U.K.) and Djonga from Brazil.

He was nominated for the international award in September and shared the good news with his fans on social media after the announcement rallying them to vote for him.

"Yooooooooh, Khaligraph Jones is a movement. My first-ever BET nomination in The Best International Flow Category. The OG Shall be respected. Cc @bet_africa @bet," he posted at the time.

The Best International Flow category seeks to recognise and reward artistes from around the world.

The BET Awards is an annual award show established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television (BET) network to celebrate African Americans in the fields of art, music, sports and other fields.

However, Megan Thee Stallion stole the show bagging three awards, including hip-hop artist of the year, best collaboration, for "Savage" with Beyonce' and Hustler of the Year.'

