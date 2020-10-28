Uganda: Museveni's Adviser, George Kajuga Dies Aged 96

28 October 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Zadock Amanyisa

President Museveni's senior adviser on cultural affairs, Mzee George Kajuga, a resident of Ishaka town in Bushenyi District has died.

Kajuga died on Tuesday at around 11:15pm at Platinum Hospital, Kampala, according to his granddaughter, Ms Barbara Akampwera Kajuga.

He was aged 96.

Ms Akampwera told Daily Monitor on Wednesday morning that her grandfather succumbed to kidney failure, an illness he has battled for a long time.

"Mzee suffered from kidney for a very long time until he succumbed to the disease last night at around 11pm," said Ms Akampwera.

He is expected to be laid to rest on Friday, according to family.

