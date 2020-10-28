Angola: Covid-19 - Angola With 227 New Infections and 117 Recovered

28 October 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Two hundred and twenty-seven new cases, one death and one hundred and seventeen recovered patients is the epidemiological balance announced last Tuesday, in Luanda, by the Angolan health authorities.

According to the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was updating the national epidemiological scenario, 155 cases were registered in Luanda province, 37 in Namibe, 18 in Malanje, 14 in Benguela and 03 in Huíla.

The new cases, being 141 males and 86 females, range in age from 01 to 8.

Regarding the death, Franco Mufinda said it is a 68-year old Angolan citizen resident in Benguela.

Those recovered, he said, 115 were registered in Luanda and two in the province of Benguela.

The country has 9,871 positive cases, with 271 deaths, 3,647 recovered and 5,953 diseased.

Of the diseased, 14 are in critical condition with invasive mechanical ventilation, 31 severe, 135 moderate, 417 mild and 5,356 asymptomatic.

There are 597 patients under medical care in the country's treatment centers.

