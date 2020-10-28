Angola: All Souls Day Without Activities

28 October 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Unlike previous years, in which the 2nd of November was marked with different activities in honour of the deceased, this time the event, at least in Luanda, will go blank due to the pandemic of the covid-19, which affects the country since March.

The decision is published in a statement from the Provincial Government of Luanda (GPL), which determines "all and any activities around this event are suspended, such as cemeteries, massive religious acts or the like".

The document, to which ANGOP had access last Tuesday, refers that such measure results from the fact that it is a date when the capital of the country sees a great movement of people in these places, and taking into account that Luanda is the epicenter of the pandemic, it is to be avoided.

In this way, the GPL emphasizes, people will be avoiding the risk of spread and contributing to the reduction of the number of infected by covid-19.

Thus, families are advised to stay at home, especially on this 2nd of November.

"Only in this way will we be honouring the memory of those who have already left (...)", the document stresses, adding that "there is a huge concern about the need to retain and control the transmission of Covid-19, as well as the preservation of the lives of people who usually go to cemeteries to honour their loved ones".

