Angola: Artur De Almeida Undaunted About FIFA's Notification

Malanje — The candidate for the presidency of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), Artur de Almeida e Silva, said he is relaxed about the notification from the International Association of Associated Football (FIFA), which demands a response to the accusations of irregularities that weigh on him.

The outgoing FAF leader is accused of having committed irregularities in the electoral process for the 2020/24 term, and which were reported to FIFA by the sports agent Norberto de Castro.

Among the irregularities, it stands out the fact that it exists in his list elements undergoing legal punishment, in addition to having used the image of FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, to convey a false idea that he supports him.

In reacting, he did not mention what reassures him about the charges, but added that in due course FIFA will be answered.

Speaking after the presentation, last Monday, of his action programme to Malanje associates, he considered "aggressive" the way the process is being conducted.

"We'll respond to FIFA according to our reality. We expected to have a process that is not as aggressive as it is, but in any case we are so comfortable with this matter", he said.

According to the FIFA deadline, the Angolan Football Federation has until Friday (30) to comment on the irregularities of which it is accused.

Artur Almeida reaffirmed his commitment to the establishment of the Angolan football league, since he failed this aim in his ended term due to issues of various kinds.

The election is scheduled for the 14th of November this year.