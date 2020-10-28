South Africa: NGOs Call On Cape Town Beachgoers to Help Clean Up Debris From Massive Nurdle Spill

27 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

Over the past week, nurdles, the raw material used to make plastic, have been spotted along beaches from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town. While it is not yet confirmed how they got there, NGOs and the City of Cape Town have urged beachgoers to help clean up the mess.

On Monday afternoon, under a warm Cape Town sun, families flocked to Muizenberg beach. While children played in the sand and swam in the ocean, some people picked up nurdles that had been washed up on the beach.

Nurdles are the raw material used by manufacturers to make plastic. Last Wednesday 21 October, Shark Spotters received reports that nurdles had been sighted on beaches along the southern coast.

Shark Spotters has asked people to help pick up the nurdles. CEO Sarah Waries described the recent spillage as "an environmental disaster".

"We've had reports of nurdles in places like Port Elizabeth, Kommetjie and Big Bay," Waries told Daily Maverick.

"It's particularly bad in False Bay, Muizenberg, Fish Hoek and some beaches in our Cape Point reserves," said Aaniyah Omardien, the director of Beach Co-op, a non-profit organisation that removes marine debris.

Stephen Ulyate, a beachgoer who picked up nurdles at Muizenberg, said...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

