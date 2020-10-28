Tanzania: President Magufuli Casts His Vote in Dodoma

Alawi Masare/ The Citizen Tanzania
Tanzania President John Magufuli casting his vote in Dodoma.
28 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alawi Masare

Dodoma — The ruling CCM presidential candidate John Magufuli on Wednesday morning cast his vote in Dodoma as day of voting kicked off both on Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

Magufuli who is seeking re-election voted at Chamwino near State House where was registered.

He arrived at Chamwino Ikulu village accompanied by his wife and queued behind other voters who lined up in the polling station.

After voting, Magufuli briefly spoke to journalists saying he was satisfied with the process.

"Congratulations to the returning officers for the preparations. I congratulate Tanzanians for this important day. My call is for them to turnout in large numbers and vote for the candidates of their choice," Magufuli said.

"We also need to maintain our peace and I always say there is life after the elections."

Magufuli did not take questions from journalists during the media briefing.

Over 29 million Tanzanians were registered for the polls which involve 15 presidential candidates.

Polling stations were opened at 0700Hrs and voting is expected to continue until 1600Hrs.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.