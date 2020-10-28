Tanzania: Simba Sack Team Manager

28 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — The Simba Sports Club leadership have sacked their team manager, Patrick Rweyemamu. According to the report received by The Citizen yesterday, Rweyemamu had a brief meeting with the team Chief Executive Officer, Barbara Gonzalez, yesterday afternoon before the decision.

Speaking with The Citizen on the phone yesterday, Rweyemamu admitted having been sacked from the team and did not want to give more details. "It is true that I have been sacked," said Rweyemamu briefly. When asked the reason of the decision, Rweyemamu replied, "It is true that manager who gave Simba three seasons' mainland titles has been sacked". The Citizen telephoned one of Simba's directors, Salim "Try Again" Abdallah, who, however, said he was in a meeting and the matter could be clarified by the team's CEO, Barbara Gonzalez. "We have CEO who can explain about the club matters, it is better to contact her for a clarification," said Abdallah. However, when contacted, Barbara's phone was not answered.

Meanwhile, Simba captain John Bocco has apologized for the team's poor results in the ongoing Vodacom Premier League. The team lost 1-0 to Tanzania Prisons at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga and later 1-0 against Ruvu Shooting at the Uhuru Stadium.

Speaking yesterday, Bocco said they were disappointed with the results while promsing to bounce back in the remaining matches . Simba will on Saturday play against Mwadui FC at the Uhuru Stadium.

Simba's head coach Sven Vandenbroeck admitted that the results are very disappointing and promised to rectify the mistakes in their next matches.

"Our one mistake was utilized well by Ruvu Shooting to score, we are going to make an analysis and I promise to do the best in our next matches," said Vandenbroeck.

