Tanzania: Agents Denied Entry Into Polling Stations in Lindi, Claims Opposition

28 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kolumbia

Lindi — As voting kicked off on Wednesday Morning there are reports of agents being denied access to polling stations in the Lindi Urban Constituency, according to CUF parliamentary candidate Salum Barwani.

Speaking to Mwananchi Digital, Mr Barwani said some agents in several polling stations were denied access at beginning of the exercise.

"The returning officer who doubles as the Lindi Town Executive Director delayed sending copies of names of agents representing political parties to their respective stations, therefore creating inconveniences that saw some agents being denied access," he said.

He added: I have communicated with the returning officer who has assured me that immediate measures are being taken to streamline the process.

Efforts to reach the Lindi Urban election supervisor Mr Jomaary Saturi is still under way.

In another development, Chadema, CUF, NCCR and ACT agents in Ngamiani South, Zanzibar were taken into police custody after they reportedly blocked voters to go into the polling station because they had been denied access.

