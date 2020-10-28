Namibia: Athletics Resumes With Grand Prix Series

ATHLETICS Namibia's Grand Prix series resumes at Windhoek's Independence Stadium this weekend, while two more events have been planned for the coming weeks.

The Grand Prix series started at the beginning of the year, with the first three legs taking place at Rietfontein, Otjiwarongo and Swakopmund. However, due to Covid-19, Athletics Namibia's programme had to be shelved in mid-March, but now seven months later, they plan to complete the season's activities.

At a press conference in Windhoek on Tuesday, Athletics Namibia (AN) president Erwin Naimwaka said that the fourth and fifth legs of their Grand Prix series will be held over the next two weekends, at Windhoek and Oshakati respectively, while the National Championships will be held at Windhoek on 13 and 14 November.

Ït has been a challenging time for our athletes during the lockdown, but they have remained committed and have been training, and their motivation appears to be high. So we encourage the athletes to make use of these opportunities, because next year is a busy year internationally so we hope we can use these competitions to help them prepare and qualify for international competitions," he said.

Some of the international competitions coming up next year that local athletes can aim to qualify for include the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China in March; the World Relay Championships in Poland in May; and the World u20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, and the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, which are both in August.

Besides that, the top athletes will also be rewarded financially with Athletics Namibia having put up N$100 000 in prize money for the top ten male and female performances over the whole Grand Prix series, as well as the National Championships.

"We have a total of N$100 000 in prize money for the Grand Prix series, which is equally split between men and women. The top 10 athletes, using the world athletics scoring tables, on conclusion of the competitions, will then be eligible for the prize money," Naimwaka said.

"Last year the top 10 shared equally in the grand prize, but this year we said let's make it a bit more exciting, so we staggered it so that the one at the top of the rankings gets more. I'm speaking under correction now, but I think the first placed athlete gets N$15 000, the second one gets N$12 000 and the tenth one gets N$1 000," he added.

Naimwaka also dispelled rumours that the scoring system favoured track athletes above field athletes.

"We have received a lot of criticism regarding the scoring system, especially from athletes in field events who feel that the scoring system favours the track athletes, but that is not true. If you look at our field performances and compare them to the best performances in the world, then we are miles away, so in stead of blaming the scoring system, rather improve your performances," he said.

Competition director Bethold Karumendu said the programmes had been shortened and only certain events would be staged during the Grand Prix series, to keep in line with trends in world athletics.

"We are only doing certain events, for instance we don't have the 200m or 800m in Windhoek, so athletes who would like to do those events will have to travel to Oshakati to do it," he said.

"We are shortening the Grand Prix' in line with what Africa and the world wants. We cannot keep on doing the same thing for 30 years, something has to change and we have to do what the world wants," he added.

Athletes have time till Wednesday evening to enter and can contact Karumendu at [email protected] for more information.