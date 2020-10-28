Malawi: Family Rise Up Demanding Justice for Daughter Found Petrol Burnt in a Lodge

28 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The family of Limbe-based Mohammad Hussein Shaik are in deep mourning of their only daughter, 24-year-old Kulsum, who was found burnt in a lodge at Mount Pleasant in Blantyre and later died in hospital and is suspected to have been murdered by her boyfriend Raja Umair Ayub of Pakistan origin on September 26.

The suspect was arrested by the police and charged with murder and, according to Blantyre Police spokesman, Augustine Nkhwazi, the case is currently in the High Court.

It is reported that Kulsum was found burnt at a lodge at Mount Pleasant in Blantyre and later died at Mwaiwathu Hospital.

The lady left home on September 26 to meet Ayub in Limbe, Blantyre.

The two agree to have a discussion at an executive lodge in the city.

"Ayub claims that minutes after arriving at the lodge, he left the room to buy water outside and on his return he found the girlfriend burnt with petrol," said Blantyre police spokesperson.

But police still arrested him for further investigations that led to him being charged for murder at the Magistrate Court and later committed for trial to the High Court.

The grieved father, Mohemd Hussein Shakih from Mpingwe, had said Umair visited his home to inform him that his daughter had been burnt but never gave further explanation how it actually happened.

Shaik is reportedly saying his family wants justice and accused the police of doggy in the way they are handling the matter.

But Nkhwazi said the matter is now in the hands of the High Court, which is yet to set date for hearing.

The family has since launched a strong campaign in order for justice to prevail and are distributing fliers and also posting pictures on social media with messages of asking for justice.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

