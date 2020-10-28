Namibia: Man Allegedly Rapes Mentally Ill Man

POLICE in Omusati region arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly raping a mentally ill 31-year-old man at Okapya-Kambidhi village in Omusati region on Monday afternoon.

According to the regional crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Moses Simaho Malakiya, the accused is the victim's neighbour.

It is alleged that the suspect, who is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol, took the victim to his (suspect) house and had sexual intercourse with him.

The suspect, who has been identified as Ararki Shekwaanyena, appeared in Outapi Magistrate's Court earlier this week.

In a separate incident, police in Omusati have arrested a suspect in connection with poaching of a bird and seven protected game animals in Omutambogomawe area.

Jeremia Shikwenga Ashipala (39) from Otuwala village in Okatana constituency was arrested on Tuesday.

He handed himself over to the police in Outapi.

Ashipala joined his fellow suspect, Wilbard Iipinge who was arrested on Monday last week in connection with the case.

According to Malakiya, Ashipala and Iipinge committed the crimes on 17 October at around 18 h00, at Omutambowomawe and Okaonde areas in Ruacana constituency.

"The suspects have conspired to hunt and kill protected games as well as huntable games without a permit from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism," he said.

Malakiya said the suspects used a white Toyota Hilux 2.5 double cab 4x4 to hunt, and transport game meat.

"The suspects ignored all three police roadblocks on the Onamatanga/Uutsathima gravel road on 17 October 2020.

"They diverted from Okahao gravel road and drove into the bush to avoid being arrest by the police and further abandoned the vehicle in the bushes at Onamakaka village," he explained.

They fled with firearms which were utilised to commit offence of illegal hunting of protected game and huntable game. The suspects' motive to abandoned their vehicle was to avoid arrest and seizing of their firearms by the Namibian police, he said.

He said some ammunitions and their vehicle has been seized, booked in and impounded at Okahao police station.

Ashipala's firearm has not yet been recovered.

The suspects hunted the following game: one eland, rabbit, bird, three duiker and two dik-diks.