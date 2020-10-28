Zimbabwe: Mliswa Certifies ED Clean On Corruption, Says President Being Used By Sly Hangers-On

Norton MP Temba Mliswa has come to the defence of President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is under fire for failing to deal with his corrupt cronies.

At a media briefing Tuesday, Mliswa said the "people's president" remained clean even after being photographed with individuals implicated in massive graft.

Mliswa said Mnangagwa was totally in the dark on how his friends and colleagues were stripping the country of its priced resources and abusing public office to enrich themselves.

The former Zanu PF Mashonaland West chair said images of the culprits with Mnangagwa should not be misconstrued as a sign the national leader was part of the highly notorious corruption syndicates in the country.

"People name-drop, I have told you I am related to the president, I was arrested several times when he was Minister of Justice. I was detained, I was denied bail, it is evident that he does not at all stand for anything which is not proper and we must help him," said Mliswa.

"People are name-dropping too much; you see them at state occasions, and you see them taking pictures with the president.

"The president is a president of the people and he can have a picture taken with anyone but they then go and lie they have been given authority... if you look at the Drax deals, it is somebody just being seen with the first family and using that."

Mliswa instead accused state security agencies, the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and police of sleeping on duty by allowing "shady characters such as Delish Nguwaya" to mingle with the president.

Added Mliswa: "This is where the CIO is finished, they could not have allowed Nguwaya to get close to the president if they had done proper vetting, but they are compromised.

"The security organs in this country, in particular the police and the CIO are failing to discharge their duties in not vetting people seen even donating to the president.

"Criminals are donating to the president, it never used to happen; why were they loyal to former late president Robert Mugabe and they are not loyal to the current president.

"With (Robert) Mugabe, you would not get close; now they are allowing people who are nothing, the Nguwayas."

Mnangagwa has been photographed with Nguwaya and former ZIFA chief executive officer (CEO) Henrietta Rushwaya among other people of questionable character.

Nguwaya pictured with President Mnangagwa

Nguwaya pictured with First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa

Ex-ZIFA boss Henrietta Rushwaya pictured sometime with President Mnangagwa

Rushwaya, who survived prison following an embarrassing match fixing scandal involving the Warriors years back, was on Monday arrested at the Robert Mugabe International Airport while trying to smuggle six kilogrammes of gold valued at almost US$300 000.

Nguwaya, on his part, was at the centre of a Covid-19 corruption scandal worth some US$60 million now known as #CovidGate.