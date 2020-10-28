Namibia: Murder Accused Teacher's Provisional Plea Postponed

The provisional plea of a Windhoek teacher, who is currently in police custody for allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times to death, was rescheduled to next week.

Patrick Stanley Geingob (38) made an appearance in the Katutura Magistrate's Court, where he was informed he will only tender his section 119 plea on 6 November.

This follows after his defence lawyer Henrico Von Wielligh informed the court he was not ready to proceed with the matter as scheduled by court.

"I am not ready, as I wanted to consult with the accused properly. But since he is in prison, they could not locate him - and as a result, no proper consultation between me and him took place," explained Wielligh.

Geingob is expected to take a plea on a charge of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act.

The prosecution is charging him for the death of his wife and mother of his children, Merentha Geingos, who died on 14 April 2019.

It is alleged Geingob arrived home late that night and had an argument with Geingos, which resulted in him stabbing her.

The incident occurred in the couple's home in Okuryangava.

In a post-mortem report that was handed in as part of the evidence in Geingob's failed bail application, it is recorded that Geingos was stabbed 12 times.

Two of the injuries she sustained, one stab wound to the abdomen and a deep stab wound to her right thigh, were potentially fatal, the report states.

After the tragic incident, Geingob handed himself over to the police and has since been detained at the Windhoek Central prison.

Court records indicate that in October 2015, Geingob was arrested for allegedly raping a learner of a Katutura school. Geingob had turned himself to the police upon hearing he was being investigated for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl - learner.

He was then arrested but was eventually granted bail. The case ended up being struck from the court roll because the police did not conclude their investigation.

Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni presided over the matter, with Victoria Likuis prosecuting for the State.

- mamakali@nepc.com.na