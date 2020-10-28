Namibia: Telecom Appoints New Chief Executive

The Telecom Namibia (TN) Board of Directors this week concluded the consultation with the Namibia Post and Telecommunication Holdings and received endorsement from the shareholder to proceed with the formalities of appointing the successful candidate.

The Board of Directors announced that Dr Stanley Shanapinda emerged as the successful candidate for the CEO Vacancy.

"We are excited to welcome him at the helm of Telecom in January 2021 and offer him our full support in generating sustainable growth for the shareholders, employees, customers and the public," they said in a statement.

Dr. Stanley Shanapinda is passionate about the ICT industry with over 17 years of extensive experience. Stanley was the former Head of Legal Services at Telecom Namibia Limited and NPTH and former CRAN CEO.

Prior to his appointment Stanley was a Research Fellow at the Computer Science and IT Department at La Trobe University Melbourne, Australia. 4G, 5G and Social Media Location Information, for Law Enforcement and National Security, and the Impact on Privacy in Australia', published by Springer Switzerland.

Stanley believes that ICT can be harnessed for the greater good of society, especially given the public health risks created by the COVID-19 pandemic.