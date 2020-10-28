Zimbabwe: Starving Zim Reconsiders Producing Genetically Modified Crops

New Zimbabwe
Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube (file photo).
28 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Government has called for the reconsideration of adopting genetically modified organisms (GMOs) crops in light of incessant droughts which have seen the country try to meet most of its food needs through importation in recent years.

In scientific terms, genetic modification is the process of altering the genetic makeup of an organism.

This has been done indirectly for thousands of years by controlled, or selective, breeding of plants and animals.

Such processes have led to the creation of breeds which can grow fairly well in very harsh conditions under extreme heat or cold temperatures.

Owing to both health and environmental effects associated with GMOs, government has in the past maintained a ban on adopting such practices saying they could expose citizens to allergic responses, or undesired side effects such as toxicity, organ damage, or gene transfer.

But speaking recently while presenting the 2021 Budget Strategy Paper, Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube said it was time the country reconsidered GMOs.

"The impact of climatic changes and reliance on old agricultural methods over the years requires us to revisit our technologies with a view of enhancing production and productivity.

"This includes the necessity of adopting modern alternative technologies including tissue culture as well as further assessments of GMOs, through vigorous debate that examine the merits and demerits of genetic engineering," he said.

In the past, Cotton Producers and Marketers Association have challenged the government's anti-GMO position arguing it has never been supported by any research and have since challenged the government to reignite such critical debate.

The development also comes at a time when the government has been accused of secretly lifting the GMO ban after allowing the importation of modified corn from neighbouring South Africa.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.