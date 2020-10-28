Zimbabwe: Pupils Escape Death After Whirlwind Blows Away Classroom Roofs

28 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

An undisclosed number of learners at a Catholic Church run boarding school in Tsholotsho escaped death by a whisker Monday afternoon when a whirlwind blew off roofing sheets of one of the classroom blocks they were in.

Magama Mission School is located in Tsholotsho and a majority of pupils had just arrived as non-examination classes returned to school on Monday.

Sources closer to the school said a handful pupils were in two classrooms when a whirlwind suddenly hit the learning institution.

"They hid under desks when the wind blew off the roof. Some of the sheets fell into the class while some were scattered around the school grounds.

"The pupils were just seated in classrooms as there were no lessons as yet," said the source at the school.

Some books were also reportedly scattered all over.

The school authorities are now appealing to well-wishers to help quickly repair the roof before the rains so that learners do not attend lessons in a roofless classroom.

Education Ministry officials could not be reached for a comment but Tsholotsho Rural District Council chairperson Nkululeko Sibanda confirmed and said an assessment was being done.

This comes after a similar incident hit Gonye Primary School in Nkayi on Saturday damaging roof of two blocks.

Close to 20 schools in Matabeleland North have been damaged by weather conditions this month alone.

