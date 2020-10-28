Namibia: Shanapinda Lands Telecom Top Job

Telecom Namibia has appointed former Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia chief Stanley Shanapinda as its chief executive officer.

Telecom board chairperson Jerry Muadinohamba said the new chief will start in January 2021.

"We offer him our full support in generating sustainable growth for the shareholders, employees, customers and the public," the board chairperson said.

Shanapinda has over 17 years of extensive experience in the information and communication technology field.

He was previously the head of legal services at Telecom Namibia and Namibia Post and Telecommunications Holdings.

"Prior to his appointment, Stanley was a research fellow at the computer science and IT department at La Trobe University Melbourne, Australia," Muadinohamba said.