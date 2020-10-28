Zimbabwe: Harare City Council Addresses Hopely Water Crisis

27 October 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

Harare City Council has partnered with the Embassy of the Netherlands in digging trenches to set up a massive water pipe system worth Euros 300 000 for residents of Hopely settlement following a public outcry over the dire situation in the area.

Recently, this publication reported on the water crisis in the area where residents are fetching water from the nearby Granville cemetry.

Harare Mayor, Jacob Mafume while touring the area today said the project is set to benefit more than 65 000 households.

"This project is set to benefit more than 65 000 households and we expect it to be done by December. We understand boreholes have no waters and residents are facing real challenges to access water," he said.

The Mayor called for more assistance from donors and interested parties to help where they can as more still needs to be done to provide safe water in Hopley.

"We want to thank partners who are making this project possible but we also call for more assistance so that people from this area can access safe water very soon,"

Situated along Chitungwiza Road, Hopley informal settlement is among several residential areas in and around Harare facing acute shortage of water forcing them to depend on pits near the graveyard as sources of water.

With no piped water or borehole to draw water, Hopley residents are now resorting to man-made holes known as "mufuku" to fetch water for domestic use.

In an interview with 263Chat, Peter Mutumwa who has been living in Hopley since 2008 said people are being forced to buy water from unscrupulous individuals since they have limited options.

"We buy 20litres of water for between $ZWL 10-20, depending on demand. It is pointless to ask the origins of the water because we are in need,"

"I have been here for more than 10 years now and im grateful for this initiative because i know it is going to help our cause," said Mutumwa.

Hopely settlement is yet to be regularized despite having more than a decade in existence.

The water crisis has been particularly devastating for women who now have to spend most of their time, fetching water instead of attending to other chores with the majority of women in this area relying on vending and other menial jobs to supplement their families.

Access to clean water continues to pose headaches for local council despite concerted efforts it has been making to ensure that the problem is resolved.

Major cities like Harare and Chitungwiza have been facing serious water shortages in the past years which are being attributed to infrastructural challenges.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.