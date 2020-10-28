South Africa: Tough Choices Lie Ahead for Mboweni With South Africa On the Brink of a Debt Trap

27 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Nishan Maharaj

As Tito Mboweni prepares to deliver his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, it appears the markets have lost faith in our policymakers' ability to right our precarious fiscal situation and virtually inevitable debt trap. The finance minister will need to make a few tough but necessary decisions, both in his speech and beyond, to win back the market's trust and stem foreign investors' ferocious dumping of SA assets.

South Africa faces yet another watershed budget on 28 October when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni provides details on how he plans to enact R230-billion worth of savings over the next three years to take South Africa to a primary surplus and pull us back from the brink of a debt trap.

Our fiscal and macroeconomic challenges are mounting. Yes, the combination of accommodative monetary policy and fiscal stimulus, the likes of which have never been seen before, did help to soften the recessionary effects of lockdown and keep markets well buoyed. However, amid more than 43 million Covid-19 infections and more than a million deaths globally, a second wave in motion, continuing elevated volatility, upcoming geopolitical events including the US election just days away, there is heightened uncertainty for our global and local...

