South Africa: MEC Debbie Schäfer Congratulates Brent Walters On His Appointment As WCED Superintendent General

press release

Minister Schäfer congratulates Brent Walters on his appointment as WCED Superintendent General from 1 April 2021

It gives me pleasure to announce the appointment of Mr Brent Walters as the next Superintendent General of the Western Cape Education Department (WCED). He was officially appointed yesterday by Premier Alan Winde, and will lead the WCED from 1 April next year.

Mr Walters has served as the Head of Department for the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) in the Western Cape Government for the past decade.

He is no stranger to the education sector. As a prime example of the WCED motto of "Enter to learn, leave to serve", he returned to the high school he matriculated from, Livingstone High School, to serve as a teacher and later Head of Department in Mathematics.

He has since held a number of senior management positions in the Department of Premier, Department of Economic Development and Tourism, and the then-Department of Sport and Recreation, before being appointed as the HoD of DCAS.

Mr Walters holds a Master of Philosophy degree in Education and a Higher Diploma in Education from the University of Cape Town, which he completed after being awarded a BSc (Hons).

He has big shoes to fill following the outstanding performance of our current SG, Mr Brian Schreuder, who will guide Mr Walters through a handover period over the course of the next few months.

I warmly congratulate Mr Walters, welcome him, and wish him all the best as he takes on the task of leading the WCED through the challenges ahead of us.