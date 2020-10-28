Africa: Jonathan Leads AU's Observer Mission to Tanzania

As Tanzania prepares to hold its general election today, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has called for peaceful, inclusive and credible polls.

Former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, is leading the African Union Elections Experts Mission already deployed in Tanzania for today's elections.

In a statement issued yesterday, the chairperson of the commission urged all stakeholders, political parties and their supporters "to participate in the voting process peacefully, and to refrain from any acts of violence."

He further urged the authorities to ensure a conducive environment to enable the citizens to cast their votes in a safe and peaceful manner.

The chairperson further recalled "the commendable journey that the United Republic of Tanzania has traversed thus far towards building democratic governance and sustaining peace, and that the October 28, 2020, general elections offer a renewed opportunity to deepen democracy and peace in the country."

President Jonathan is coordinating the activities of the AU team of expert observers, who are already in Tanzania for the elections.

It is the third time Jonathan would be leading the AU election observation mission and the second consecutive time he will be observing elections in Tanzania, having led the Commonwealth Observer Group to the East African country in last general election in 2015.

In a letter of invitation signed by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahamat, the AU commended Jonathan's efforts towards democratic consolidation and peace-building in Africa

The letter said: "Given Your Excellency's vast experience and commitment in promoting democracy and peace on the continent, I would like to invite you to lead the Mission to the United Republic of Tanzania."

Since leaving office in 2015, President Jonathan has been actively engaged in numerous international assignments, including leading peace missions and different Election Observer Missions to various African nations, including Tanzania, Zambia, Liberia, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Mozambique. As the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Special Envoy to Mali, the former president has led several mediation missions to Bamako, Mali, a commitment that helped restore peace to the country after a protracted socio-political crisis.