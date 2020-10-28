Africa: Jonathan Leads AU's Observer Mission to Tanzania

28 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)

As Tanzania prepares to hold its general election today, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has called for peaceful, inclusive and credible polls.

Former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, is leading the African Union Elections Experts Mission already deployed in Tanzania for today's elections.

In a statement issued yesterday, the chairperson of the commission urged all stakeholders, political parties and their supporters "to participate in the voting process peacefully, and to refrain from any acts of violence."

He further urged the authorities to ensure a conducive environment to enable the citizens to cast their votes in a safe and peaceful manner.

The chairperson further recalled "the commendable journey that the United Republic of Tanzania has traversed thus far towards building democratic governance and sustaining peace, and that the October 28, 2020, general elections offer a renewed opportunity to deepen democracy and peace in the country."

President Jonathan is coordinating the activities of the AU team of expert observers, who are already in Tanzania for the elections.

It is the third time Jonathan would be leading the AU election observation mission and the second consecutive time he will be observing elections in Tanzania, having led the Commonwealth Observer Group to the East African country in last general election in 2015.

In a letter of invitation signed by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahamat, the AU commended Jonathan's efforts towards democratic consolidation and peace-building in Africa

The letter said: "Given Your Excellency's vast experience and commitment in promoting democracy and peace on the continent, I would like to invite you to lead the Mission to the United Republic of Tanzania."

Since leaving office in 2015, President Jonathan has been actively engaged in numerous international assignments, including leading peace missions and different Election Observer Missions to various African nations, including Tanzania, Zambia, Liberia, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Mozambique. As the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Special Envoy to Mali, the former president has led several mediation missions to Bamako, Mali, a commitment that helped restore peace to the country after a protracted socio-political crisis.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.