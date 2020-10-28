Nigeria: Insurgency - NAF Wings Another Pilot

28 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh

Barely a month after a combined graduation of basic flying course and tactical flying course, where four officers were decorated with their basic pilot wings and two other officers awarded limited combat rating certificates, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday winged another combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Shehu Ibrahim, after his basic and advanced helicopter flying training at the Indian Air Force Helicopter Flying Training School, Hakimpat, India.

This is coming as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for the second time won the prestigious International Public Relations Association (IPRA) Golden World Award (GWA) for Excellence in Crisis Communication Management.

In the same vein, the NAF was among the major winners of the 2020 African Public Relations Association (APRA) Public Sector/Government Category Awards, which recognise Superior Achievement in Branding Reputation and Engagement (SABRE).

The two awards were as a result of NAF's campaign through the documentary, "Women of War", which highlights the NAF's ongoing initiatives to empower women in roles hitherto considered to be beyond them due to certain cultural misconceptions.

A statement by NAF said the winging of the combat pilot is yet another milestone in the NAF's capacity building initiative to meet emerging and contemporary security challenges in the Country.

Speaking during the winging ceremony, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, expressed delight to receive the young pilot back from India and congratulated him for his outstanding performance during the courses.

The CAS emphasised that the NAF considered the human being as its most important resource and would therefore continue to invest heavily in equipping its personnel with the requisite skills to enable them be more effective and efficient in carrying out assigned tasks.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.