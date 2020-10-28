Nigeria: Lekki Shooting - Lawyer Sues Buhari, Buratai, Lagos for N10 Billion

28 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)

A legal practitioner, Mr. Olukoya Ogungbeje, has urged the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos to compel President Muhammadu Buhari; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, and 10 others to "immediately" pay N10billion to victims of the October 20 shootings at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

Ogungbeje also asked the court to order "the immediate prosecution of all culpable security agents and persons directly or indirectly involved in the shooting and killing of unarmed, defenceless and peaceful protesters/victims of the #ENDSARS peaceful protests."

Others defendants in the suit are the federal government, the Nigerian Army, Chief of Defence Staff, Inspector-General of Police; Nigeria Police Force; Department of State Services (DSS); Director-General; Lagos State Government; Attorney General of Lagos State; and the Attorney General of the Federation.

Ogungbeje asked the court to declare that "the brutal shooting and killing and use of brute force against unarmed, defenceless and peaceful protesters engaging in the #ENDSARS protest was illegal, unlawful, undemocratic, oppressive, wicked and unconstitutional."

He contended that the shooting was a violation of the protesters' constitutional "right to life, fair hearing, right to peaceful assembly and association guaranteed under sections 33, 36, 38, 39 and 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999."

No date has been fixed for hearing of the suit.

