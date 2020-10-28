South Africa: Sports Committee Fears Sascoc Elections Will Not Be Free and Fair

analysis

When federations engage in board squabbles it is the athletes whom they represent that suffer, says sports committee member Mammoga Seabi.

There are concerns that the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee's (Sascoc) upcoming elections won't be free and fair.

The umbrella body for South African sporting codes is set to hold its quadrennial general meeting (QGM) on 7 November, where a new leadership structure is to be put into place.

However, when Sascoc made its second appearance in as many weeks before the parliamentary committee for sport, the oversight body's members expressed concerns that the process may be compromised.

At last week's appearance, some of the Sascoc board members accused Sam Ramsamy, the veteran sports administrator charged with ensuring the elections run smoothly, of displaying favouritism and running the whole process like a dictator.

Ramsamy was appointed as an election facilitator in July 2020 by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

"The elections need to be postponed until we see that everything is fine. But we leave that to the department [of sport], through the minister. To see what should happen. The minister needs to be closer to the process; if there is...