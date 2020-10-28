Nigeria: Kwara Courts Remand 34 Suspected Mall Looters

28 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Hammed Shittu

Thirty four suspects have been remanded in Oke- Kura Correctional Centre, Kwara State, by some Magistrate Courts sitting in Ilorin over their alleged involvement in the looting and destruction of Kwara Mall and other stores last Friday.

The suspects were arrested by the Kwara State Command of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and were arraigned last Monday.

Following a tip-off from members of the public, men of NSCDC, according to its Commandant, Makinde Ayinla, swung into action and arrested many culprits at various locations in Ilorin with items looted from the Kwara Mall and other stores.

The 15 out of the 34 defendants were arraigned before Magistrate Ibrahim Mohammed while the remain 19 were arraigned before Magistrate Afusat Alege, and charged with criminal conspiracy, brigandage, theft, belonging to gang of thieves, and destruction of public and private property.

Although the charges were read to the accused, their pleas were not taken on the basis of Magistrate Courts lacking jurisdiction to entertain some of the charges.

The prosecutor, Inspector Nasiru Yusuf, said the investigation is ongoing, urging the courts to remand the defendants till next adjourned date for further mention.

Releasing any of them on bail, he argued, was premature in view of the tensed atmosphere in the country as well as the safety of the defendants themselves.

The courts, in their separate rulings, adjourned till November 9 and 16 for further mention, and remanded all the defendants at Oke-Kura Correctional Centre in Ilorin.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.