South Africa: Hawks Arrest Three Home Affairs Officials On Alleged Corruption in Jane Furse

28 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Three Home Affairs Officials aged between 30 and 42 have been arrested during a sting operation between the Serious Corruption Investigation and Home Affairs Counter Corruption for alleged corruption in Jane Furse on Tuesday.

The suspects who include a Nebo Home Affairs Control Immigration Officer and two Jane Furse Home Affairs Immigration Officers allegedly conducted a routine inspection at one of the foreign owned shops and found an undocumented immigrant.

Instead of arresting him, the officials allegedly demanded a R10 000-00 gratification for his freedom. The amount was reportedly reduced to R4 000-00 and it was paid by the victim to the suspects.

The matter was reported to the Hawks who swiftly conducted an investigation that resulted in the arrest of the three officials.

The arrested suspects will appear in the Motetema Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for alleged corruption.

