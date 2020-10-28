Namibia: Dancers and Actors Stand Together Against Gender Violence

28 October 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO) with the support from the German Embassy to Namibia will launch their new clip 'the Moirai' on all their social media platforms on 28 October aiming to create social awareness using the arts.

Dr Talavera, who directed and choreographed the piece said 'the Moirai' is a piece they created years ago, but sadly years later it is still relevant.

"The clip follows the journey of a young woman in an abusive relationship until that critical moment when she has to take a decision, to stay, which means probably dying or to leave and that point is materialized by the arrival of the Moirai, the Greek Goddesses of Fate," he explained.

Talavera said it is important for them to unite dancers and actors around this theme, to add their voices to the #shutitalldown movement doing what they do best, which is performing.

"We hope many people will watch the clip and enjoy it and we hope it will further the discussion around the need to end violence in Namibian, because nobody should feel threatened or scared any longer," he added.

Talevera said that 'the Moirai' was shot in different locations around Windhoek, the clip version is 15 minutes long and will be premiered on OYO's facebook page, www.facebook.com/OYOtrust free of charge.

Gender violence has made headlines lately, with the #shutitalldown movement, were people from all walks of live are protesting against the fact that no one feels safe any more.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, OYO has warned that the lockdown, job losses and frustration will lead to increased violence, therefore, it is time to stand up and work together towards creating a better Namibia for all.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.