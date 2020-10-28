Namibia: People With Disabilities Face Barriers to Employment

Pixabay
(File photo).
28 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Albertina Nakale

Although various government offices, ministries and agencies seem to employ persons with disabilities, most of them are employed in low and middle-level positions such as clerks or labourers.

Employment of persons with disabilities in various institutions is, however, very low in comparison with the total workforce of institutions.

This is contained in the annual report 2017/18 of the National Disability Council of Namibia.

The report, tabled in the National Assembly, indicates observations reflect most institutions do not accommodate the educational and developmental needs of persons with disabilities, including the need to provide bursaries.

However, it states a few institutions do provide in-service training to staff members who are living with disabilities.

It has been noted the majority of offices, ministries and agencies do not have policies, programmes and action plans in place to address and include the needs of persons with disabilities within their institutions.

The report highlighted that institutions also do not budget to address the needs of persons with disabilities, while those with action plans in place find it difficult to implement such without budgetary provisions made.

The report also assessed access to infrastructures and it has been observed that most institutions are still struggling with making all their infrastructures accessible to all persons with various types of disabilities.

However, most institutions either have accessible abolition facilities and no parking for a person with disabilities.

"None of the institutions complied with the disability minimum conditions, with some falling very far behind others," the report indicated.

Some reports are inadequately completed or poorly presented and filled out, thus falling short in providing the required information. The report stresses this could be due to the way the questionnaire is crafted or the reluctance of the institutions to seriously address or pronounce themselves on the issues raised.

According to the report, accommodation of persons with disabilities is needed across all institutions, with complete absence or inadequate modifications to infrastructure and other facilities.

Equally, no independent verification of information provided by institutions was done, while analysts relied solely on the reports provided to them by the council secretariat.

Although most institutions employ persons with disabilities, the report found that it was difficult based on the information provided to assess whether they are employed in the right positions at the right levels such as management.

"As almost all institutions are falling behind with compliance to the minimum conditions, no institutions could be recommended for a compliance certificate. Most reports are not well presented, as there is some information missing; however, it generally felt that most of the institutions completed the reports because they were obliged but not to provide concrete conclusions and actions thereof," the report stated.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.