Namibia: Institute of People Management Conference Goes Virtual

28 October 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The 10th Institute of People Management of Namibia conference is scheduled to take place on 9 November 2020 via Zoom platform.

The conference usually run for two days, however, this year, the event is condensed to a one day only event; and having put into consideration the impact brought about the pandemic, President of

IPM, Tim Ekandjo highlighted that the usual delegate registration fee will be waved.

"This year's Conference will only be one day as opposed to the normal two days. We are cognizant of the negative impact that Covid19 has had on many Namibian businesses, and as such, IPM will not charge any delegate fees this year. All delegates will be able to join and attend the virtual conference via a zoom link at no cost. We will be sharing the link soon," said Ekandjo.

Themed "Preparing HR for a future Post Covid19", the annual, and always most expected event brings together practitioners from all levels of Human Resources profession, to discuss and

deliberate on pertinent matters which relate, affect or are of interest to the management of people, and the entire scope of Human Resources affairs in general.

In the past, and in its conventional norm and design, the conference usually concludes with the annual IPM Excellence Gala Dinner, where various HR professionals are recognized and conferred

awards in different categories. This year it is however different, because due to Covid19, there will be no Excellence Gala Dinner, said Ekandjo.

The 10th IPM Conference is sponsored by MTC.

