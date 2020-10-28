South Africa's Pioneer Aids Activists - Every Citizen of South Africa Should Know Their Names

27 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Hermann Reuter

Médecins Sans Frontières will be holding a public webinar on Wednesday 28 October to mark 20 years since the group arrived in South Africa and set up a clinic in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, to provide HIV services to people living with HIV/Aids. One of the first doctors to be recruited to work at the clinic, Hermann Reuter, will be in conversation with some of his early patients. Here, he recounts a recent journey back to Khayelitsha to track down some of the pioneers of Aids treatment.

File photo: Dr Hermann Reuter with an unidentified service user, Site C Clinic. (Photo: Doctors Without Borders)

I had forgotten how hot and windy the Cape Flats can be in summer; how the gusting winds draw up the isthmus sands to pepper the face and blast the sides of homes and the windows of cars.

We - Sindiswa Godwana and I - were walking through the dunes of one of the unplanned settlements trying to track down Nontsikelelo Zwedala, one of the first people I initiated on antiretroviral drugs almost 20 years earlier.

Sand was squeaking in our shoes and our faces were dusty. Several times I verged on giving up, but Sindiswa was...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.