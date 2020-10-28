South Africa's Pioneer Aids Activists - Every Citizen of South Africa Should Know Their Names

analysis

Médecins Sans Frontières will be holding a public webinar on Wednesday 28 October to mark 20 years since the group arrived in South Africa and set up a clinic in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, to provide HIV services to people living with HIV/Aids. One of the first doctors to be recruited to work at the clinic, Hermann Reuter, will be in conversation with some of his early patients. Here, he recounts a recent journey back to Khayelitsha to track down some of the pioneers of Aids treatment.

File photo: Dr Hermann Reuter with an unidentified service user, Site C Clinic. (Photo: Doctors Without Borders)

I had forgotten how hot and windy the Cape Flats can be in summer; how the gusting winds draw up the isthmus sands to pepper the face and blast the sides of homes and the windows of cars.

We - Sindiswa Godwana and I - were walking through the dunes of one of the unplanned settlements trying to track down Nontsikelelo Zwedala, one of the first people I initiated on antiretroviral drugs almost 20 years earlier.

Sand was squeaking in our shoes and our faces were dusty. Several times I verged on giving up, but Sindiswa was...