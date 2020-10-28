Namibia: Shanapinda Gets the Nod At Telecom

Former Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) CEO Stanley Shanapinda has been named as the substantive CEO of Telecom Namibia, effective January next year.

Board chairperson Jerry Muadinohamba in a statement announced Cabinet has given the approval for Telecom to go ahead with the formalities of appointing Shanapinda.

"We are excited to welcome him at the helm of Telecom Namibia in January 2021 and offer him our full support in generating sustainable growth for the shareholders, employees, customers and the public," he said.

Shanapinda, who is a former Telecom employee, having served as head of legal services before joining CRAN, is considered an information and communication technology guru with over 17 years of experience. Prior to his appointment, he was a research fellow at the Computer Science and IT Department at La Trobe University in Melbourne, Australia.

"Stanley believes that ICT can be harnessed for the greater good of society, especially given the public health risks created by the Covid-19 pandemic," Muadinohamba stated.