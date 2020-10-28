Namibia: Shanapinda Gets the Nod At Telecom

28 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

Former Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) CEO Stanley Shanapinda has been named as the substantive CEO of Telecom Namibia, effective January next year.

Board chairperson Jerry Muadinohamba in a statement announced Cabinet has given the approval for Telecom to go ahead with the formalities of appointing Shanapinda.

"We are excited to welcome him at the helm of Telecom Namibia in January 2021 and offer him our full support in generating sustainable growth for the shareholders, employees, customers and the public," he said.

Shanapinda, who is a former Telecom employee, having served as head of legal services before joining CRAN, is considered an information and communication technology guru with over 17 years of experience. Prior to his appointment, he was a research fellow at the Computer Science and IT Department at La Trobe University in Melbourne, Australia.

"Stanley believes that ICT can be harnessed for the greater good of society, especially given the public health risks created by the Covid-19 pandemic," Muadinohamba stated.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.