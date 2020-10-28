Namibia: Students Fight for Equal Funding

Pixabay
...
28 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Aletta Shikololo

Students from different institutions around Windhoek held a rally yesterday marching from Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) to the ministry of higher education to advocate for equal funding.

They also protest against a host of issues that have plagued their universities and institutions of learning.

These include full payment of student's non-tuition fees from 2017 to 2020, settlement of financial aid to Namibia students abroad, funding for postgraduate, abolishment of pre-determined rate funding among other issues. According to the petition from the United Student Movement to the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) and regional governors, various students' leadership organs have engaged and submitted complaints to NSFAF, MOHETI, and MOF on outstanding student fees (tuition and non-tuition) and little has been actioned hitherto.

"Due to non-action, the situation has gone out of hand and today we are not sure whether NSFAF will be able to fund students who will be in their first year for the 2021 academic year, as the Ministry of Finance and Higher education continue to allocate inadequate funding to NSFAF year after year," the petition further read.

The students at the fore of the protest cried that they are in fear that their voices and concerns have for long been abysmally ignored.

The movement accused the minister of higher education, Itah Kandjii-Murangi of being unable to relate with students and other sectors further stating that her character has degenerated the higher education sector. In response to the student's cries, the ministry of higher education promised to get back to them as soon as possible.

Based on the statement issued on Monday by NSFAF, the government has made N$345 million available towards the payment of non-tuition fees for tertiary students.

"The payments will commence on Tuesday and take place until 10 November 2020 and that all students who have received a partial payment before will receive the full outstanding balance. Students who have not received any payment to date, due to delayed contract signing and attainment of Bank Windhoek cards will receive the whole amount of N$17 000 or N$21 600 at once," said NSFAF, further adding that the 2018/19 and first-year beneficiaries who did not receive any non-tuition fees will also be paid full amounts as per their contracts.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.