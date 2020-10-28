Namibia: Teen Charged in Assault Death of Grandmother Appears

An 18-year-old boy, accused of fatally assaulting his grandmother, appeared for the first time on Monday in the Outapi Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder.

The grade 11 pupil at Iilyateko Combined School was arrested last week Wednesday following the incident that has shocked the local community.

The suspect, Lisias Stefanus, was initially taken to hospital under the watchful eye of the police for mental observation after appearing disoriented following the commission of the alleged crime at Enongo village in Onesi constituency. Omusati police chief Commissioner Titus Shikongo said the suspect displayed strange behaviour before the attack.

"Stefanus was behaving strangely and appeared to be confused but later, he became stable and was discharged from the hospital," he stated. The suspect was reportedly heard screaming on Wednesday evening, prompting his 78-year-old grandmother Maria Sheya and aunt to investigate. It was at this moment that the suspect allegedly attacked the two. The aunt managed to escape with injuries, while the suspect left the grandmother for dead.

She was rushed and admitted at the Onesi health centre before being referred to Tsandi district hospital and later the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital, where she succumbed to injuries.

According to Shikongo, the suspect also attacked police officers who were attending to the scene before he was eventually overpowered and arrested. The principal of Iilyateko Combined School, France Shiimi, described the suspect as a quiet, humble and best performer, saying the murder incident came as a shock to the entire school. "We are shocked. That guy is very quiet but well-performing. He passed grade 10 with over 30 points. I teach him English but he is one of the best learners any teacher wishes to have. On Friday, Stefanus was one of the learners who were expected to do their English oral examination. We have been waiting for him but he did not pitch up. I decided to call him, but his phone went unanswered. I tried getting hold of the aunt's number, who then informed me that Stefanus is admitted at the Onesi district hospital after he violently attacked the grandmother," he said.

