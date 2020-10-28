South Africa: Sport, Arts and Culture On Status Regarding Notice of Intervention Into Cricket South Africa

press release

Minister Nathi Mthethwa, on 26 October, received a formal report confirming the resignation of the entire board of Cricket South Africa (CSA). He also received communication from CSA relating to his invitation that they make representations, if they so wished, to show cause by close of business on 27 October 2020, on why he should not proceed to intervene in their affairs.

To this end, consultative meetings with the CSA Members Council, SASCOC and the South African Cricketers Association (SACA) were held throughout the course of the day, yesterday.

The meetings with SASCOC and SACA were intended to share the outcomes of the meeting with CSA for the purpose of keeping key role-players abreast of the latest developments.

The meeting with the Members Council of CSA was constructive and the Minister expressed his appreciation of their leadership.

The next step is to finalise details of an interim board and conclude on a list of names thereof. Further details will be announced by the end of this week.