South Africa: No Cheer Except for SAA As Tito Mboweni Delivers Spending Cuts, Public Wage Freeze and Signals Tax Hikes

28 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

SAA has got its R10.5-billion to stay in the air, and hard-pressed South Africans tax increases totalling R5-billion in 2021. In a politically unpopular move, civil servants face an effective public wage freeze. Wednesday's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement was every bit as grim as expected - and worse.

SAA got its bailout billions as just about every national department shaved off millions from its allocations. The police contributed R1.651-million, Home Affairs R98.311-million, International Relations R28.65-million and Government Communications and Information Systems (GCIS) R5.9-billion, according to the Adjusted Estimates of National Expenditure. And so it went.

Indication that SAA would get its bailout billions came last week when Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan told Political Currency that Cabinet had come to an agreement on what he styled as support for workers retrenchments, suppliers and plane lessors.

Wednesday's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) confirmed this, setting months of controversy within Cabinet almost from the start in December 2019 when SAA was put into business rescue. In January 2020 the governing ANC lekgotla decided that SAA be restructured, but retained as national flag carrier.

That government found R10.5-billion for SAA at a time of at best muted economic prospects - South...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.