South Africa: No Cheer Except for SAA As Tito Mboweni Delivers Spending Cuts, Public Wage Freeze and Signals Tax Hikes

analysis

SAA has got its R10.5-billion to stay in the air, and hard-pressed South Africans tax increases totalling R5-billion in 2021. In a politically unpopular move, civil servants face an effective public wage freeze. Wednesday's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement was every bit as grim as expected - and worse.

SAA got its bailout billions as just about every national department shaved off millions from its allocations. The police contributed R1.651-million, Home Affairs R98.311-million, International Relations R28.65-million and Government Communications and Information Systems (GCIS) R5.9-billion, according to the Adjusted Estimates of National Expenditure. And so it went.

Indication that SAA would get its bailout billions came last week when Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan told Political Currency that Cabinet had come to an agreement on what he styled as support for workers retrenchments, suppliers and plane lessors.

Wednesday's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) confirmed this, setting months of controversy within Cabinet almost from the start in December 2019 when SAA was put into business rescue. In January 2020 the governing ANC lekgotla decided that SAA be restructured, but retained as national flag carrier.

That government found R10.5-billion for SAA at a time of at best muted economic prospects - South...