South Africa: Parliament Invites Interested Parties to Make Written Submissions On 2020 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement

press release

Finance committees invite interested parties to make written submissions on 2020 MTBPS

The Standing Committee on Finance and the Select Committee on Finance invite stakeholders and interested parties to submit written submissions on the 2020 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), which will be tabled by the Minister of Finance, Mr Tito Mboweni, this afternoon at 14h00.

Minister Mboweni will table the 2020 MTBPS before Parliament in terms of section 28 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) 1 of 1999, which requires the Minister to table multi-year budget projections for revenue, expenditure and key macro-economic projections on an annual basis.

The Minister will also meet his obligation under section 6(1) of the Money Bills Amendment Procedure and Related Matters Act 9 of 2009, which requires of him to submit the MTBPS to Parliament.

The committees will hold virtual public hearings on Wednesday, 04 November 2020.

Interested parties should submit written submissions by no later than 12:00 noon on Monday, 2 November 2020, and they should also indicate on whether they would be interested to also make oral presentations.

Submissions must be directed to the Committee Secretaries, Mr Allen Wicomb (Standing Committee on Finance), Ms Teboho Sepanya (Standing Committee on Finance) and Mr Nkululeko Mangweni (Select Committee on Finance), 3rd Floor, 90 Plein Street, Cape Town, 8000 or awicomb@parliament.gov.za / tsepanya@parliament.gov.za and nmangweni@parliament.gov.za Cell. 071 363 2349/ 061 438 9448 or fax: (021) 403-3942.

Copies of the 2020 MTBPS will be available on the National Treasury website, www.treasury.gov.za, immediately after the Minister's speech.