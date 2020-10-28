South Africa: Despite Spectre of Debt Spiral, Mboweni Delivers a Determined Glass Half-Full Speech

28 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni talked up hope, despite his grim Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. Invoking 1994, when 'freedom was two weeks old' and Madiba stood in the House, Mboweni said: 'As we rose to that fiscal challenge then, so we will rise to this one.'

A hardy aloe stood at the speaker's podium of the National Assembly when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered the 2020 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

No cheer except for SAA as Tito Mboweni delivers spending cuts, public wage freeze and signals tax hikes

"Our aloe ferox is recovering," said Mboweni. "You are now well aware that the country's aloe ferox is drought resistant; it can survive the harshest of circumstances and can certainly withstand a pandemic."

And that recovery plan was the economic reconstruction and economic recovery programme President Cyril Ramaphosa launched at a joint parliamentary sitting just short of two weeks ago.

It was that plan to which Mboweni anchored his MTBPS speech in Parliament. Ramaphosa attended through a virtual link since he is in quarantine after attending a dinner where a guest had tested positive for Covid-19.

"Mr President, by putting all our efforts into implementing the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.