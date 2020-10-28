Mozambique: One More Covid-19 Death and 112 New Cases

28 October 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday announced a further death from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 112 new cases.

A Ministry of Health press release said that the latest victim was a 56 year old Mozambican man hospitalised in Maputo. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 on 10 October. His condition did not improve, and he died on Monday. This brings the Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 89.

The release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 183,031 people had been tested for the coronavirus, 1,259 of them in the previous 24 hours. All these tests were administered in public facilities.

Of the samples tested, 357 were from Maputo city, 199 from Sofala, 163 from Zambezia, 113 from Cabo Delgado, 106 from Manica, 102 from Maputo province, 63 from Inhambane, 60 from Gaza, 51 from Tete, and 45 from Nampula.

1,147 of these tests gave negative results, while 112 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of people who have tested positive, since the first case was diagnosed in 22 March, to 12,273.

All the new cases are Mozambican citizens. 65 are men or boys and 47 are women or girls. 12 cases are children under the age of 15, and seven cases are over 65 years old. For three cases no age information was given.

29 of the new cases were from Maputo city and 23 from Maputo province. There were also 29 cases from Sofala, 12 from Cabo Delgado, 11 from Gaza, four from Zambezia, three from Tete and one from Manica.

In line with standard Health Ministry procedure, all 112 new cases are in home isolation and their contacts are being traced..

The Ministry release said that, over the previous 24 hours, 10 Covid-19 patients had been discharged from hospital one in Zambezia and nine in Maputo city. Four others were admitted to hospital, all in Maputo.

Currently, 47 people are under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (44 in Maputo and three in Matola).

In the same 24 hour period, 28 people made a full recovery from Covid-19, all of them in Tete. This brings the total number of recoveries to 9,282 (76.1 per cent of all people who have tested positive for the coronavirus).

As of Tuesday, the geographical breakdown of all 12,273 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed was as follows: Maputo city, 6000; Maputo province, 2,181; Zambezia, 800; Cabo Delgado, 796; Nampula, 604; Gaza, 414; Tete, 405; Sofala, 401; Inhambane, 285; Niassa, 249; Manica, 138.

There are 2,898 active cases. Their geographical breakdown is: Maputo city, 2,042; Maputo province, 505; Sofala, 112; Cabo Delgado, 79; Gaza, 62; Manica, 29; Niassa, 23; Nampula, 18; Zambezia 16; Inhambane, nine; Tete, three.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.