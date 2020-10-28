Mozambique: Municipal Management Must Ensure Intra-Institutional Cooperation

28 October 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Municipal management in Mozambique must ensure intra-institutional cooperation, in which different bodies coordinate to ensure solutions to the outstanding problems and challenges still faced by citizens, President Filipe Nyusi said on Wednesday.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the 11th National Meeting of Municipalities, which brings together the mayors of the 53 existing municipal authorities, Nyusi said that, despite the achievements made over the last 20 years with a very significant contribution to decentralisation, there are still some lingering challenges.

"The objective of this meeting is to reflect on the challenges to municipal management and development, propose solutions which might lead to better performance, and ensure a gradual improvement in the quality of services offered to citizens," affirmed the president.

Local development, Nyusi said, must always focus on the development of qualitative service delivery to citizens, ensuring an inclusive, integrated and participatory approach. The meeting will pay special attention to the issue of management of public assets.

Despite the progress attained over the years, Nyusi said the urban centres are still highly poverty-stricken, especially for the elderly. The cities and towns are characterised by youth unemployment; disorganised occupation of land; and the proliferation of informal activity.

"I am not against the informal sector, but informal activity should be exercised in an orderly manner", he added.

Regarding the sustainability of municipal management, a topic that will receive special focus in presentations and panel discussions, Nyusi said "it is mandatory that debates in this meeting help us find alternative ways to expand the tax base and other financing mechanisms lawfully allowed, especially after the reduction in tax collection because of the Covid-19 pandemic."

Success in moving towards this goal will lead to a progressive reduction of the heavy dependency of the municipalities on financial transfers from the Ministry of State Administration.

Among the challenges that the mayors must face, Nyusi also pointed out the poor implementation of legislation, the weak continuity of institutional memory, and the need to strengthen the coexistence between bodies at different levels.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.